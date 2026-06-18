Khavda To Maharashtra: A Critical Power Transmission Link Strengthening India’s Energy Security

New Delhi [India], June 18: The Khavda project, being developed in the vast expanse of the Rann of Kutch in western India, is emerging as one of the country’s largest renewable energy hubs. However, the success of any energy project is not measured solely by the amount of electricity it generates; it also depends on how efficiently, reliably, and safely that electricity reaches consumers. Cities, industries, and households located hundreds of kilometers away can benefit from power generation only when supported by a robust transmission network.