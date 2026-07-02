Coal India Bags ₹2,831 Cr Solar Power Project

Coal India secured a ₹2,831.11 crore solar project.
The project involves a 600 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh.
The plant is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.
State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order estimated at ₹2,831.11 crore to construct 600 MW solar power plant Uttar Pradesh.
The project has been awarded to CIL by Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd -- a joint venture of NHPC Ltd and Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).
The solar power plant will be set up in Jalaun Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.
The project, which comprises two 300 MW units, with electricity supplied at ₹2.73 per kWh, will be executed within 18 months from the signing of the power purchase pact, the filing said.
Coal India accounts for over 80% of the country's coal output.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had pulled up CIL for delays in development of the targeted 3,000 MW solar power projects, stating that the coal behemoth and its arms had installed only 122.492 MW of solar capacity by December 2024, which is just 4.08% of the target.
The CAG has also asked Coal India to execute projects on a fast-track basis to become a net-zero energy company.