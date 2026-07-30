L&T Secures Mega Thermal Power Order From NTPC for 1,600 MW Project

L&T has received a Limited Notice to Proceed from NTPC for the 1,600 MW Lara Stage-III thermal power project.
The company classifies the project as a "Mega" order, covering contracts worth ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.
The EPC project will use ultra-supercritical technology and add 1,600 MW of baseload capacity once commissioned.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its Energy CarbonLite Solutions business has received a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from NTPC for the main plant package of the 2x800 MW Lara Stage-III thermal power project in Chhattisgarh. The company said the formal Notice to Proceed will be issued after the project receives environmental clearance and the LNTP period is completed.
The project involves the construction of two 800 MW ultra-supercritical generating units with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW. According to L&T's order classification, the project falls under the "Mega" category, which includes contracts worth between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore. The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis using ultra-supercritical technology, which offers higher efficiency and lower specific emissions.
L&T said its scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of boilers, steam turbines, generators, electrostatic precipitators, air-cooled condensers and associated mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation, as well as civil works.
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Ultra-Supercritical Technology to Power Project
The company said the use of ultra-supercritical technology is expected to improve plant efficiency while reducing specific emissions compared with conventional thermal power plants.
Once commissioned, the project will add 1,600 MW of reliable baseload power generation capacity to India's electricity grid. L&T said the additional capacity is expected to support the country's rising electricity demand driven by industrial growth, urbanisation and infrastructure development.
The Lara Stage-III project is part of NTPC's efforts to expand generation capacity while deploying more efficient thermal power technologies.
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Third Ultra-Supercritical Project From NTPC in Two Years
Commenting on the development, T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of L&T's Energy Hydrocarbon Division, said the award marks the company's third ultra-supercritical project from NTPC in the past two years.
"This award reflects the trust that India's largest power utility continues to place in our engineering, manufacturing and project execution capabilities," Das said. He added that L&T has built strong expertise in executing large-scale energy infrastructure projects and remains committed to delivering the project with high standards of quality, safety and operational excellence.
L&T said its Energy CarbonLite Solutions business focuses on providing engineering, manufacturing and project execution solutions for the power sector and low-carbon processes, supported by collaborations with global engineering and manufacturing companies.