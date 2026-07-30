L&T Secures Mega Thermal Power Order From NTPC for 1,600 MW Project

The project involves the construction of two 800 MW ultra-supercritical generating units with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW. According to L&T's order classification, the project falls under the "Mega" category, which includes contracts worth between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore. The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis using ultra-supercritical technology, which offers higher efficiency and lower specific emissions.