International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully In Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs And Startup Founders Participate

Day 2: Innovation, Startup Funding and Investor Connect

The second day was graced by Shri Pratap Singh Singhvi, Hon’ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, value creation, and nation-building, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The day featured impactful sessions by distinguished speakers including Pradeep Ojha (Director, MSME) and Dipak Sanghavi, CMD of Nilons, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business expansion strategies. Topics such as MSME development, retail growth, business scaling, and building high-performance teams generated significant engagement among participants.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the Live Startup Pitching Session, where more than 20 startups presented their innovative business ideas and growth plans before an esteemed panel of investors.

The investor panel included:

Vinay Peshwa

Devansh Lakhani

Mahavir Pratap Sharma

Anil Joshi

Kishore Khaitan

Chayan Kapoor

The investors evaluated startup business models and provided valuable feedback on investment readiness, fundraising strategies, mentorship opportunities, and business expansion plans. The interactive session created meaningful opportunities for startups to connect directly with potential investors and industry mentors.