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International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully In Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs And Startup Founders Participate

International Business Summit & Awards 2026 in Jaipur brought together 150+ entrepreneurs, MSME leaders, startup founders and investors from 15+ Indian states for three days of leadership sessions, startup pitching, networking, financial excellence insights and prestigious ICEI honours, strengthening India’s startup and MSME ecosystem.

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International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully In Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs And Startup Founders Participate
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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12: The International Business Summit & Awards 2026, organized by the Indian Council for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (ICEI), concluded successfully in Jaipur after three days of insightful discussions, startup pitching, networking, leadership sessions, and business recognition ceremonies. The summit brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, investors, professionals, and innovators from more than 15 states across India.

The event served as a powerful platform for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, investment opportunities, business collaboration, and leadership development while strengthening India’s growing startup and MSME ecosystem.

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Day 1: Leadership, Business Growth and Digital Transformation

The summit commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony graced by Smt. Manju Sharma, Hon’ble Member of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, she highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship-driven economic growth and emphasized the role of innovation and MSMEs in India’s development journey.

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The first day featured knowledge sessions by renowned industry experts including Dr. Sanjay Kathuria, Basesh Gala, Ishan Goel, and Sunil Chopra. The speakers shared valuable insights on business growth strategies, working capital management, digital marketing, business automation, leadership excellence, and scaling modern enterprises in a competitive marketplace.

Participants received practical guidance on leveraging technology, strengthening brands, and building sustainable business models for long-term growth.

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Day 2: Innovation, Startup Funding and Investor Connect

The second day was graced by Shri Pratap Singh Singhvi, Hon’ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, value creation, and nation-building, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The day featured impactful sessions by distinguished speakers including Pradeep Ojha (Director, MSME) and Dipak Sanghavi, CMD of Nilons, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business expansion strategies. Topics such as MSME development, retail growth, business scaling, and building high-performance teams generated significant engagement among participants.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the Live Startup Pitching Session, where more than 20 startups presented their innovative business ideas and growth plans before an esteemed panel of investors.

The investor panel included:

  • Vinay Peshwa

  • Devansh Lakhani

  • Mahavir Pratap Sharma

  • Anil Joshi

  • Kishore Khaitan

  • Chayan Kapoor

The investors evaluated startup business models and provided valuable feedback on investment readiness, fundraising strategies, mentorship opportunities, and business expansion plans. The interactive session created meaningful opportunities for startups to connect directly with potential investors and industry mentors.

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Day 3: Financial Excellence, Business Recognition and Awards Ceremony

The concluding day of the summit was graced by Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan, as the Chief Guest.

The final day featured expert sessions by CA Vikas Chaturvedi and CA Neeraj Mittal, who shared practical insights on financial management, business compliance, strategic planning, and sustainable business growth.

The summit concluded with a prestigious Awards Ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions across various sectors. Entrepreneurs, MSME owners, startup founders, business leaders, and professionals were honored for their achievements and excellence.

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Awards presented during the ceremony included:

  • ICEI Diamond Honour

  • ICEI Gold Honour

  • ICEI Silver Honour

  • Certificates of Recognition

The recognition celebrated innovation, leadership, business excellence, and entrepreneurial achievements across diverse industries.

The list of Awardees as follows:

NAME OF AWARDEEPOSITIONORGANISATION
KEYURKUMAR BIRSENSINGH JURELFOUNDER AND CEOShivashraya Hotels And Hospitality Ventures Private Limited
SURENDRA KUMAR RAOFOUNDER & CEORajasthan Business Development Corporation LLP
SACHIN UPADHAYFOUNDERSachin Upadhay
GOPESH BHARDWAJFOUNDERGOPESH INTERIOR FURNITURE & HOUSE
RATNA DEYCEOTrisha Garments
VIKRANT KUMAR KHETANMANAGING DIRECTORSree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Private Limited Agrawal Ginning and Pressing Private Limited And Salasar Balaji Industries
PUNEET SETHIFOUNDERBIOHUBB LABS
Dr. M M QURESHIFOUNDERCIVIC
RAVI NAIKMARKETING MANAGERRTEX ELECTRONICS
ABHISHEK JAINFOUNDERTaxzeal Consultant
DEEPAK PURICHAIRMANJindal Fintech Private Limited
JAGMOHAN AGARWALFOUNDERNarayani Sanjog
ALISHA KHANAMCO FOUNDERCeltic
SUNILCHOPRAYOUR WIN COACH
DEEPIKA JAINFOUNDERCTutor
ALOK KUMARFOUNDER & CEOThore Network Private Limited
NITESH MITTALFOUNDERNikuj Infra Builders
RAMESHWAR CHOUDHARYFOUNDEROfficer Building Matiral
RIZWAN KHANFOUNDER & CEOThe RealWood Studio
SUSOBHAN JANAFOUNDER & CEOJANA IDEAL RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED
SANJEEV AGRAWALFOUNDERDreamsoft4u Private Limited
AMIT SHELLYSCHOOL OF GLOBAL LEADERSHIP
GOPAL DASH BAGHELDIRECTORCOUNCIL OF COLLEGE SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE IN INDIA
AMMIIT JAAIINFOUNDERInsightyfy Analytics
SHUBHAM GUPTAFOUNDERGHASI RAM SONS PRIVATE LIMITED
KESHAV GUPTAFOUNDER & CEOAmigas Green Tech Private Limited
PUNEET DATTACEOALL ABOUT STARTUPS
ROHIT SRIVASTAVAFOUNDERRoRa Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
VIKRAM JAINFOUNDERViratra Trading Company
SAGAR BHATTCO FOUNDER/PRINCIPAL DESIGNERSamhitha Design Studio
DIPENDRA RAJPUTFOUNDERLAXMI INDUSTRIES
Dr. SURENDRA BAJAJFOUNDERELECTROMECH
SARFRAZ KHANFOUNDERSOILTECH FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED
DHANANJAY SHARMAFOUNDER & CEODAARS Instruments Private Limited
JAGDISH GURJARFOUNDERECOLIVELIHOOD CREATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
AJEET SHUKLAFOUNDERSEEMA GRAHUDHYOG
SUMIT KUMAWATFOUNDERGrow Insight Solution LLP
VINAY PAL SINGHFOUNDERGDIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
DEVENDRA SINGH TANWARFOUNDERHomedesign24hours
HARSH VERMAFOUNDERPrerna Events & Wedding Planners India
Dr. GYASI RAM GUPTAFOUNDERShashi Seva Shanthan
RAJANN BHATTACHARYAFOUNDERNorth East Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( NECCI) 
Global Enterprise
ROHITASH BANSALFOUNDERAstrologer
MAHIPAL SINGH CHAWLACHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTORBrewjoy
SHUBHAM SAXENAFOUNDERColladome IT Network Solutions Private Limited
RAHUL VEERVALFOUNDERPizza Burst
RINOY K JOSEPHFOUNDERStellin Solar
SACHIN KUMAR RATHOREFOUNDERAneexa Group
ASHISH SINGHFOUNDERGreen India Solution
Dr. HEMANT KUMAR SHARMAFOUNDERHealth Shastra
ANTIMA SHARMAFOUNDERHit Bite
SETH SINGH RAWATFOUNDERLocal2Global Mart Private Limited

Strengthening India’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, CA Abhishek Jain and Puneet Sethi, Founders of ICEI, stated that the International Business Summit & Awards 2026 successfully created a dynamic platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, business leaders, and innovators from across the country.

They emphasized that the summit facilitated meaningful collaborations, investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that will contribute to the growth of India’s startup and MSME ecosystem.

The Jaipur edition of the summit has emerged as a significant initiative in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership development, startup funding readiness, and sustainable business growth. The success of the event reinforces ICEI’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and building a stronger, more competitive business ecosystem for India.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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