Bengaluru Tech Summit partners with We Make Future to launch Startup Exchange Programme

Commenting on the international engagements, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and E-Governance Priyank Kharge said: "Karnataka's global engagements must create tangible opportunities for our startups and technology companies. Through partnerships with global innovation platforms such as We Make Future (WMF) and VivaTech, we are opening pathways to international markets, investors and innovation networks." "Our ambition is to build Bengaluru Tech Summit into a year-round platform that connects Karnataka's innovation ecosystem with opportunities across the world and delivers long-term, outcome-driven partnerships," he said.