Bengaluru Tech Summit partners with We Make Future to launch Startup Exchange Programme

Karnataka startups will gain new opportunities to access European markets, investors and innovation networks as Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 expands its international partnerships through a new Startup Exchange Programme with We Make Future and VivaTech, officials said on Wednesday.
The partnerships are part of the Karnataka government's efforts to evolve Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) beyond an annual event into a year-round global platform connecting the state's startups and technology companies with international markets, investors and innovation networks, they said.
According to an official statement, as part of the international outreach across Italy, France and Poland, BTS engaged with leading technology platforms, innovation organisations, industry stakeholders and over 40 Polish companies to build new pathways for cross-border collaboration and participation at BTS 2026.
Commenting on the international engagements, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and E-Governance Priyank Kharge said: "Karnataka's global engagements must create tangible opportunities for our startups and technology companies. Through partnerships with global innovation platforms such as We Make Future (WMF) and VivaTech, we are opening pathways to international markets, investors and innovation networks." "Our ambition is to build Bengaluru Tech Summit into a year-round platform that connects Karnataka's innovation ecosystem with opportunities across the world and delivers long-term, outcome-driven partnerships," he said.
Under the partnership, BTS and WMF will launch a Startup Exchange Programme enabling startups from both ecosystems to participate in each other's flagship events, connect with investors and industry networks, explore international markets and pursue cross-border business and innovation partnerships, it said.
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The 29th edition of BTS, scheduled from November 17-19, 2026, which will be held here under the theme "AI & Beyond" is expected to bring together over 1,800 exhibitors, 25,000 delegates, 1,000 startups and 60,000 business visitors from more than 75 countries, strengthening Bengaluru's position as a global platform for technology, innovation, investment and international collaboration, the statement added.