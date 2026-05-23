From Operating Theatre To Red Carpet: Dr. Reshma, One Of The First Indian Ophthalmologists, Makes History At Cannes In Couture By Modo Caldo

Beyond the flashbulbs and couture, Dr. Reshma’s Cannes debut is a story about representation and possibility. It celebrates a woman who navigates complex responsibilities — as a doctor, a cultural ambassador and a public figure — without relinquishing the elements of her identity that matter most: skill, heritage and the freedom to dream. Her walk at Cannes signals that ambition is multilayered, and that achievement can be both technically rigorous and exquisitely beautiful.