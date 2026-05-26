Actress Sanya Thakur Turns Radha Rani At Cannes Red Carpet 2026, Represents Sanatan Culture Globally

New Delhi [India], May 26: The glamour of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 witnessed a rare blend of spirituality, culture, and elegance as Bollywood actress Sanya Thakur made a striking appearance on the prestigious international red carpet. Known for her performances in Super 30 and Spy, the actress grabbed global attention by representing the divine essence of Radha Rani and proudly showcasing Sanatan Sanskruti on one of the world’s biggest cinematic platforms.