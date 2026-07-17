How Fluitron Infrastructure Helped Fuel India’s First Hydrogen Train

“India’s first hydrogen-powered train is a proud milestone for the country’s clean energy journey. While the train is what people will see, it is the engineering behind the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure that makes breakthroughs like these possible. We are proud that Fluitron’s technology – designed in Kochi and manufactured in Coimbatore – is helping demonstrate that complex hydrogen infrastructure can be engineered and manufactured in India. This project is a reflection of the talent, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities that are driving India’s hydrogen future.” — Tom Joseph, President & Managing Director, Fluitron