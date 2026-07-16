FIFA Fever Meets Indian Football: Vector X Unveils Four Football Stories

Speaking about the campaign, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director of Vector X said: The World Cup is when football conversations move beyond stadiums and into homes, streets, playgrounds and communities. We wanted to use that moment to tell stories that feel familiar to Indian fans. Whether it’s the local maidan, the discipline of training, the friendships built through the game or the creativity of freestyle football, each film reflects a different expression of football culture in India. Har Game Ke Liye Ready is our way of celebrating those stories during the sport’s biggest global event. Football in India today is about much more than watching matches—it’s about participation, self-expression, community and belonging. "We believe the future of the game will be shaped by these everyday experiences, and we’re proud to play a small role in supporting that journey.”