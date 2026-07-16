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Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s Revenue, Profit Zoom In Q1 Of FY2026-27

The Board approved the Q1 FY2026-27 financial results, the proposed renaming to Regenova Renewtech Limited, and the company’s continued focus on renewable energy and solar solutions.

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Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s Revenue, Profit Zoom In Q1 Of FY2026-27
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 16: Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238) has reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY2026-27, with revenue increasing more than five-fold and net profit rising sharply as the company’s strategic transition into renewable energy gains momentum.

The Board of Directors approved the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, while also approving the proposal to rename the company to Regenova Renewtech Limited, reflecting its growing focus on solar and clean energy solutions.

Revenue from operations during the April-June 2026 quarter stood at Rs. 12.45 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 414% compared with Rs. 2.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs. 1.25 crore, compared with Rs. 7.35 lakh in Q1 FY2025-26, representing an increase of 1,600%. Earnings per share increased to Rs. 0.86, up from Rs. 0.05 in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Even though the revenue moderated from the exceptionally strong order execution witnessed during the January-March quarter, the company maintained healthy profitability. The PAT reported in the first quarter alone represents nearly 69% of the company’s total standalone profit for the entire FY2025-26, highlighting improved operational efficiency and stronger margins in its new business vertical.*

*Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

In a significant leadership development, the Board appointed Murli Shivshankaran Nair as Managing Director for a period of three years. Mr. Nair, who assumed office on July 6, brings extensive experience in manufacturing, administration and corporate development, and will lead the company’s next phase of expansion in the clean energy sector.

The Board has also approved the proposal to change the company’s name from Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited to Regenova Renewtech Limited. The proposed rebranding reflects the company’s strategic diversification into renewable energy, specially its growing footprint in solar photovoltaic module distribution and clean energy solutions.

The transition is backed by the company’s growing renewable energy portfolio, including the execution of major solar infrastructure orders and the operation of its own 5 MW solar power project at Jakasana in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Nair said, “We are entering an exciting phase in the company’s journey. Our strong financial performance in the first quarter reflects the strength of our strategic direction and the momentum we are building in the renewable energy sector. The proposed transition to Regenova Renewtech Limited represents our commitment to clean energy, sustainability and long-term value creation. We remain focused on stellar execution, strengthening customer relationships and building a scalable platform for future growth."

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.

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