Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s Revenue, Profit Zoom In Q1 Of FY2026-27

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Nair said, “We are entering an exciting phase in the company’s journey. Our strong financial performance in the first quarter reflects the strength of our strategic direction and the momentum we are building in the renewable energy sector. The proposed transition to Regenova Renewtech Limited represents our commitment to clean energy, sustainability and long-term value creation. We remain focused on stellar execution, strengthening customer relationships and building a scalable platform for future growth."