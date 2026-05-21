  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Meet kaur turns heads at the 79th cannes film festival actress represents india in stunning red carpet look

Meet Kaur Turns Heads At The 79th Cannes Film Festival; Actress Represents India In Stunning Red Carpet Look

Meet Kaur’s Cannes appearance once again showcased how Indian artistes continue to make a powerful mark globally — blending style, confidence, and cultural pride on one of cinema’s biggest stages.

P
PNN
Updated on:
Updated on:
Actress Meet Kaur poses in a navy blue and silver gown at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet
info_icon

New Delhi [India], May 21: The glamour of the 79th Cannes Film Festival witnessed another proud Indian moment as actress Meet Kaur made a dazzling appearance on the prestigious red carpet, capturing attention with her striking fashion statement and graceful presence. Representing India on the global stage, the actress effortlessly stole the limelight with her bold yet elegant look, leaving international photographers and fashion enthusiasts mesmerised.

Dressed in a breathtaking navy blue and silver ensemble, Meet Kaur brought together modern couture and regal sophistication. Her one-shoulder gown featured dramatic silver detailing and a flowing metallic drape that added grandeur to her red carpet appearance. The structured silhouette, paired with delicate diamond jewellery and glamorous styling, elevated her entire look into a true Cannes fashion moment.

Meet Kaur walks the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a blue gown
Meet Kaur walks the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a blue gown
Meet Kaur walks the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a blue gown
info_icon
Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

With her confident walk and charismatic aura, Meet Kaur stood out among global celebrities and guests at the festival. Her appearance reflected not just glamour, but also the growing presence of Indian talent and fashion at international platforms like Cannes.

Related Content
Related Content

The actress completed her look with a classic updo, subtle yet radiant makeup, and statement accessories that perfectly complemented the outfit’s dramatic appeal. Fashion critics and social media users have already started praising her red carpet appearance, calling it one of the standout Indian looks from this year’s festival.

Meet Kaur’s Cannes appearance once again showcased how Indian artistes continue to make a powerful mark globally — blending style, confidence, and cultural pride on one of cinema’s biggest stages.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×