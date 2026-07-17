100+ Customers Drive Home New Škoda Cars As Stellar Marks Rath Yatra

“Customer centricity has always been at the heart of Stellar. Every customer has a choice, and we are immensely grateful that they choose both the Škoda brand and Stellar as their trusted dealership partner. Today’s celebrations across Gujarat are our way of expressing our gratitude for that trust. We believe that delivering a vehicle is not the end of a transaction – it is the beginning of a long-term relationship, and our commitment is to ensure that every customer enjoys an ownership experience that reflects the confidence they have placed in us.”