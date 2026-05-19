Geetanjali Om Parkash And Dr. Sehar Om Parkash Turn Cannes Red Carpet Into A Statement Of Power And Purpose

Geetanjali Om Parkash, 59, is a portrait of perseverance and institutional stewardship. As Managing Director of the Dr. Om Parkash Group of Eye Institutes, she has guided an eye‑care legacy that spans six decades, steering clinical growth, outreach, and administrative expansion across India. Off the hospital floor, Geetanjali has become a visible ambassador for empowerment through pageantry and advocacy. Fresh from winning Mrs. International World Classic 2026, she arrived at Cannes in a gown christened “Midnight Fortress” — a strapless, sculpted design in deep black with tiered architectural peplums, subtle diamond accents, and a dramatic draped collar. The ensemble read as couture armor: elegant, composed, and quietly authoritative, underscoring her message that age need not limit public influence. Her earlier 2026 honors, including Mrs. Empowerment and Most Exotic National Costume, reinforced that narrative: maturity can amplify leadership and visibility.