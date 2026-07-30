EBG Group Opens India’s First Daewoo Experience Store, Bringing The South Korean Appliances Brand Closer To Indian Consumers

Speaking on the occasion,Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder, EBG Group, said:

“The opening of India’s first Daewoo Experience Store marks an important milestone in our journey to build Daewoo into one of India’s most trusted major consumer appliance brands. We are proud to bring the legacy, innovation, and technology of this iconic South Korean brand closer to Indian consumers through an immersive retail experience. This store reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening Daewoo’s presence in India while delivering world-class products and superior customer experiences.”