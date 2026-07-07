  1. home
  2. News
  3. Andhra it minister nara lokesh woos south korean giants for investments

Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh Woos South Korean Giants for Investments

The Andhra Pradesh IT Minister met executives from APACT, Hyundai Mobis and Seoul Semiconductor during his South Korea visit, seeking investments in semiconductor manufacturing, EV components and skill development

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh Woos South Korean Giants for Investments
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nara Lokesh invited APACT to expand semiconductor operations and train Andhra Pradesh's youth in OSAT technologies.

  • He urged Hyundai Mobis to establish an EV semiconductor hub in the state.

  • Lokesh also pitched Andhra Pradesh to Seoul Semiconductor for a display fabrication facility near Sri City.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is currently on an official tour of South Korea, scouting for investments to boost the state's technology and manufacturing sectors.

On Tuesday, Lokesh met with the chief executive of APACT, Seong Dong Lee, and expressed his gratitude for the company's decision to set up a new facility in the southern state.

“I met with the CEO, Seong Dong Lee, of APACT, a renowned company in semiconductors, assembling, packaging and testing (OSAT), in Seoul. I thanked him for deciding to set up a centre in AP (Andhra Pradesh) in partnership with ASIP,” said Lokesh in a post on X today.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Lokesh said he requested Lee to partner with the state to train the youth in OSAT semiconductor technologies.

Related Content
Related Content

Likewise, the TDP working president also held talks with executive vice president, Youngbin Kim and Vice President Hanseok Park of Hyundai Mobis, a South Korean automotive modules, components and electrification components manufacturer.

He requested them to establish an Electric Vehicle semiconductor hub in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, Lokesh met with Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor, Taehyung Lee, and requested him to establish the company’s display fab facility in or around Sri City, among other engagements. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×