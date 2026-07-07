Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh Woos South Korean Giants for Investments

Nara Lokesh invited APACT to expand semiconductor operations and train Andhra Pradesh's youth in OSAT technologies.
He urged Hyundai Mobis to establish an EV semiconductor hub in the state.
Lokesh also pitched Andhra Pradesh to Seoul Semiconductor for a display fabrication facility near Sri City.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh is currently on an official tour of South Korea, scouting for investments to boost the state's technology and manufacturing sectors.
On Tuesday, Lokesh met with the chief executive of APACT, Seong Dong Lee, and expressed his gratitude for the company's decision to set up a new facility in the southern state.
“I met with the CEO, Seong Dong Lee, of APACT, a renowned company in semiconductors, assembling, packaging and testing (OSAT), in Seoul. I thanked him for deciding to set up a centre in AP (Andhra Pradesh) in partnership with ASIP,” said Lokesh in a post on X today.
Lokesh said he requested Lee to partner with the state to train the youth in OSAT semiconductor technologies.
Likewise, the TDP working president also held talks with executive vice president, Youngbin Kim and Vice President Hanseok Park of Hyundai Mobis, a South Korean automotive modules, components and electrification components manufacturer.
He requested them to establish an Electric Vehicle semiconductor hub in Andhra Pradesh.
On Monday, Lokesh met with Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor, Taehyung Lee, and requested him to establish the company’s display fab facility in or around Sri City, among other engagements.