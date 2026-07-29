Odisha AM/NS India KHPC Celebrates Milestone With Athlete Honours And Fresh Induction

Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre is a collaborative initiative between ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and the Government of Odisha to nurture Kho Kho talent in the country. It also coaches and develops judges for the sport. The athletes of the Odisha AM/NS KHPC have been achieving laurels in various prestigious international and national platforms such as Kho Kho World Cup 2025, National Games 2025, Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Junior National Kho Kho Championship 2024-2026, Senior National Kho Kho Championship 2025-2026, and Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship 2025-2026. Over the span of two years of its operations, the athletes have participated in more than 30 national, regional and state competitions, earning 48 medals in various categories. This reinforces Odisha AM/NS KHPC’s role as a consistent talent incubator, where structured training and exposure to high-level competition are translating into measurable success and national recognition.