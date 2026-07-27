Banana Club Expands Retail Footprint With 21st Store And Experiential Delhi Launch

On the launch day, the giant gorilla mascot became the centre of attention as it interacted with shoppers and distributed exclusive invitation cards and promotional flyers, encouraging people to visit the newly opened store. The unique activation attracted large crowds, with curious onlookers stopping to engage with the campaign, click photographs, and share their experiences online. The excitement translated into an overwhelming response for the launch, with more than 300 visitors walking into the store within the first few hours, reflecting the campaign’s strong impact and Banana Club’s growing popularity among Delhi’s fashion-conscious consumers.