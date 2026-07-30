XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Successful FULCRUM 6.0: A Conclave On Disruption, Resilience, And Transformation In Consulting

The third and final panel, Fee Pressure, Commoditization, and the Fight to Protect Consulting Margins in the World of Gen AI, saw dialogue among Ankur Mittal (Axeno Consulting), Anurag Khare (KPMG), Karthiga Anand (Leading Consulting Company), Krishna Prasad (CGI), Rohan Padha (Deloitte India), Sharmistha Bagchi (IBM Consulting), and Somsekhar Pal (ZS). The conversation focused on protecting value in a commoditizing market, evolving pricing models, and the imperative of intentional differentiation over the next 3–5 years. Trust, expertise and the human edge in high-stakes decision-making were solidified as the enduring advantage. The session closed with a collective recognition that in the age of AI, the firms that will thrive are the ones that can meaningfully redefine value and co-create outcomes for their clients.