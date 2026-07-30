Amity Online Learners Make India Proud At The Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

Representing India across multiple disciplines, the AUO learner’s contingent includes boxers Aditya Pratap Yadav (Men’s 65 kg) pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, Kapil Pokhariya pursuing a Master of Business Administration, Jaismine Lamboria (Women’s 57 kg) pursuing a Master of Business Administration, Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70 kg) pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, and Sakshi Chaudhary (Women’s 51 kg) pursuing a Master of Business Administration. The University’s cycling contingent comprises David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem, and Sekhon Harshveer Singh, all pursuing Sports Psychology. Representing India in weightlifting are Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 60 kg), M. Raja (Men’s 65 kg), Lovepreet Singh, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 48 kg), Seram Nirupama Devi, and Martina Devi, each enrolled in Sports Psychology. Together, these athletes embody the spirit of determination, proving that online higher education empowers sportspersons to earn recognized qualifications while competing on the world’s biggest stages.



To further support the vision of accessibility for all, Amity University Online extends dedicated academic support to sportspersons through its CHAMPS (Celebrating Heroes with Amity Merit Program) initiative, ensuring that athletes receive the flexibility and guidance needed to pursue their education while remaining fully focused on their competitive careers. This initiative complements AUO’s learner-centric approach, reaffirming its commitment to making quality online higher education accessible to every learner, regardless of where their ambitions take them. Amity’s CHAMP initiative provides up to a 100% fee waiver, enabling athletes to pursue their education while focusing on their sporting goals.