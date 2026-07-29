34th Annual Hussain Day Convention In Bengaluru: Salim Merchant, MP Pawan Khera, Imran Masood And Religious Leaders Call For Global Peace

“In the Holy Scripture, Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, it is stated that ‘All humans, regardless of religion, are born from the same light.’ This universal truth teaches us to respect all faiths and communities. On this occasion of Husain Day, we remember that truth and justice are the cornerstones of all religions. A true sacrifice, like that of Imam Husain (AS), illuminates the path for humanity and guides us all towards righteousness.