Who Is Pete Lau? Inside OnePlus Founder’s Career, Net Worth and Legal Case

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau faces Taiwan arrest warrant in January 2026 over alleged illegal recruitment
Born May 5, 1975, Pete Lau co-founded OnePlus and serves as Oppo’s Chief Product Officer
Lau started at Oppo as hardware engineer, later heading Blu-ray, marketing, and becoming Vice President overseeing products
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and cofounder Pete Lau has come under scrutiny after Taiwanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant in January 2026 over alleged illegal recruitment activities.
Born on May 5, 1975, Lau is also known as Liu Zuohu. He also holds the position of Chief Product Officer at Oppo, the company where he spent more than ten years before starting his own smartphone brand.
Lau began his career at Oppo as a hardware engineer and gradually moved up the ranks. He went on to head the company’s Blu-ray division, later overseeing marketing operations before being appointed Vice President, a role that placed him at the centre of Oppo’s product strategy.
Rise of OnePlus
In December 2013, Lau partnered with Carl Pei to launch OnePlus with a small founding team of six. The company set out to offer premium smartphones at lower prices by cutting advertising spends and relying largely on online sales.
OnePlus made its debut with the OnePlus One in 2014. The device drew strong interest for its specifications, design and pricing, while an invite-only sales model helped build demand. Within a year, the company had sold close to one million units.
As OnePlus pushed into global markets, it rolled out its in-house smartphone software, OxygenOS, following changes in India’s software licensing rules. The brand later became a standalone sub-brand under Oppo in 2021, with co-founder Pete Lau continuing to lead its product strategy.
Reports estimate Pete Lau’s net worth at atleast $7 million as of January 2026, largely tied to his long-running executive roles at OnePlus and Oppo.
What the Case is About?
The case centres on allegations that OnePlus illegally employed Taiwanese engineers without mandatory government approvals. Prosecutors claim more than 70 engineers were recruited in Taiwan to conduct smartphone software research, development, verification and testing for the Chinese smartphone maker.
Taiwan’s Shilin District Prosecutors Office said the hiring violated the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, which restricts employment by mainland Chinese firms. Authorities allege indirect recruitment methods were used to bypass regulatory scrutiny.
Prosecutors have indicted two Taiwanese executives for allegedly helping Pete Lau operate an unauthorised business and facilitating illegal recruitment. An arrest warrant was issued against Lau, with investigators linking him directly to the alleged OnePlus-related operations.
The case has drawn attention as Taiwan intensifies efforts to curb what it sees as systematic attempts by Chinese companies to access its technology talent. Authorities claim some firms use overseas shell entities or third-party agencies to conceal cross-border hiring.
In August 2025, Taiwan said it was probing 16 Chinese companies for suspected high-tech talent poaching. The OnePlus case adds to these actions amid strained China–Taiwan relations. Neither OnePlus nor Oppo has issued a statement on the allegations so far.