China’s Eastern Theatre Command said it had deployed troops, warships, fighter jets and artillery for its “Justice Mission 2025” exercises to encircle the island, conduct live-fire drills and simulate strikes on land and sea targets, including drills to blockade Taiwan’s main ports, a Reuters report said. The live-fire exercises continued on Tuesday across a record seven zones designated by China’s Maritime Safety Administration. Earlier, the military had said artillery firing would be confined to five zones, as per reports.