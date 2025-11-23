Intel CEO Rejects Claims ex-TSMC Executive Took Trade Secrets, Taiwan Prosecutors, TSMC Probing

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan dismissed reports that new hire Lo Wen-jen stole TSMC trade secrets as "rumor and speculation"
TSMC and Taiwanese prosecutors are conducting separate investigations into the former executive
Lo Wen-jen, a senior veteran, had key roles in corporate strategy and advanced chip development at TSMC
Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan on Thursday dismissed reports that a recent hire had taken trade secrets from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), saying the US chipmaker “respects IP” as Taiwanese prosecutors and TSMC conduct separate inquiries into the matter.
Local media in Taiwan have reported that Lo Wen-jen, a long-time TSMC executive who retired earlier this year and recently joined Intel, may have taken proprietary know-how from TSMC before leaving.
Tan called the reporting “rumor and speculation” and told Bloomberg there is “nothing to it.” TSMC and Lo have not publicly confirmed any findings; Taiwanese prosecutors said they are reviewing the reports to determine whether any laws were broken.
What is Being Investigated?
TSMC has opened an internal probe to determine whether Lo improperly removed trade secrets, according to people familiar with the matter. Taiwan’s High Prosecutors Office said prosecutors were looking into the allegations; officials have not disclosed details on the scope or timing of any potential charges or findings.
Lo, 75, held senior roles at TSMC including responsibility for corporate strategy and earlier work in research and technology development that supported mass production of advanced chips. Before joining TSMC in 2004, Lo worked at Intel on advanced technology and factory operations. He holds a doctorate in solid-state physics and surface chemistry from UC Berkeley.
National Security & Industry Sensitivity
Taiwanese government officials have voiced concern about national-security implications. The matter touches a sensitive industry fault line. TSMC is the world’s dominant contract semiconductor manufacturer and protects highly valuable fabrication techniques and process data as trade secrets.
Any allegations of IP transfer draw intense scrutiny because of the strategic importance of leading-edge chipmaking.
Relations between Intel and TSMC are complex. TSMC is both a customer and a competitor as Intel ramps fabrication investments to catch up on process technology. The episode comes amid heightened geopolitical attention on semiconductor supply chains and on the protection of proprietary manufacturing know-how.
Both TSMC’s internal review and the prosecutors’ inquiries remain ongoing. Neither TSMC nor Lo has publicly commented; Intel reiterated its respect for intellectual property. Observers will watch for formal statements from TSMC, outcomes of any prosecutorial review, and whether the probe prompts regulatory or legal action.