Who Was Valentino Garavani? Legendary Designer Dies at 93 – Check His Net Worth, Career & More

Italian fashion icon Valentino Garavani, founder of Valentino, has died at 93
Italian fashion icon Valentino Garavani, the founder of the Valentino brand, has died at 93. Known simply as Valentino, he spent decades shaping luxury fashion and dressing some of the world’s most famous people.
His career lasted nearly 50 years. He gained fame for his “Valentino red” gowns and graceful, eye-catching designs. He dressed royals, film stars and socialites, leaving a lasting impact on fashion around the world.
In the industry, Valentino was called “the emperor.” He built one of Italy’s most respected luxury fashion houses and was ranked alongside designers like Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld, representing a generation before fashion became highly commercialised.
How Did Valentino Build Wealth?
By 2026, Valentino’s fortune was around 1.5 billion dollars, according to Marca. This wealth came from decades of careful business decisions and the global success of his brand.
A major milestone came in 1998, when he sold the Valentino Fashion Group to Italian company HdP for roughly 300 million dollars. After retiring as lead designer in 2008, he continued to earn through brand licensing, royalties, and long-term investments.
His signature style stayed in demand worldwide, keeping the Valentino name strong even after he retired.
Valentino’s Lifestyle
Valentino’s influence went beyond fashion. Through the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation, he supported arts education, helped preserve Italy’s cultural heritage and backed charitable projects related to fashion and design.
Valentino and his long-time partner Giancarlo Giammetti also owned luxury homes in Rome, Paris, London, Manhattan and Switzerland, along with a chateau outside Paris. These properties alone were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Valentino preferred a private lifestyle, often moving between his homes and hosting small events for friends and colleagues.
Even in his 90s, he stay involved with fashion. He backed charity work and mentored younger designers. His designs and his brand continue to shape the fashion world and inspire new talent.