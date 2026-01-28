Playback Singer Arijit Singh Announces Retirement: Check His Net Worth, Career, Assets & More

Arijit Singh, India’s beloved playback singer, announced retirement, shocking fans and sparking reactions across the industry
Arijit Singh started his journey from a reality show, singing hundreds of songs across multiple Indian languages
Arijit Singh’s estimated net worth stands near ₹414 crore, earned through songs, concerts, endorsements and streaming
Arijit Singh, one of India’s favourite playback singers, announced his retirement yesterday, leaving his fans shocked. Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans, fellow singers and people across the music industry.
The singer began his career on a reality TV show, where his voice quickly got attention. During his career journey, he has sung hundreds of songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu, making himself as a leading playback singer in multiple languages.
With the retirement announcement, attention has now shifted to Arijit Singh’s professional achievements, lifestyle and presence on digital platforms. His influence in the music world and the legacy of his songs are being widely discussed.
Net Worth Details
If we talk about Arijit's estimated net worth, it is around ₹414 crore ($50 million). He earns from several sources, including film songs, live shows, brand endorsements and digital streaming royalties.
Reports suggest that he makes about ₹70 crore a year, placing him among India’s top-earning musicians.
He has also worked with various brands such as Coca-Cola and Samsung, adding to his portfolio and visibility beyond music.
Assets and Lifestyle
Looking at Arijit Singh’s lifestyle, the singer has built a high-profile yet grounded life. His Navi Mumbai residence is valued at ₹8 crore, while his collection of luxury cars, including Range Rover and Mercedes models, is worth over ₹3.4 crore.
Despite this, he maintains ties to his hometown, balancing a successful career with a modest and simple personal life.
In Jiaganj he lives in a modest house with a personal recording studio. He also runs a small eatery called Heshel. Live concerts also remain a major source of his earnings. In India, as per Insider.in, ticket prices typically range from ₹2,000 to ₹80,000, while premium seating can exceed ₹16 lakh.
According to multiple reports, he earns between ₹8–10 lakh for a single film song, up to ₹2 crore for live shows, and around ₹14 crore for a two-hour concert, which makes him one of India’s top-earning singers.
He also commands a massive digital following. On Spotify, he recently emerged as the platform’s most-followed artist, crossing 140 million followers and surpassing global stars such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.