OnePlus 15 Long-Term Review: Two Steps Forward, One Step Backwards

The one thing holding me back from making the OnePlus 15 my daily driver is the cameras. Yes, after testing the Vivo X300/X300 Pro and the Oppo Find X9/X9 Pro, all four devices knock the socks off the OnePlus 15 in terms of cameras. I’m going to reiterate this, but the OnePlus 13 finally brought OnePlus back into the big leagues. It was an insanely good smartphone (and only launched a few months ago), and was a jack of all trades. Even the cameras were on par with some of the best in the business. But, for its second flagship release of the year, OnePlus decided to end the Hasselblad partnership. Gone are the days when we had a Hasselblad-tuned smartphone. Instead, OnePlus has introduced a new camera system dubbed the DetailMax imaging engine. Using advanced algorithms, combined with a powerful processor, should ideally result in better photos. Right?