Reliance’s FMCG Arm Buys Majority Stake in Goodness Group Global, Plans India Rollout of Nexba, PACE

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired a majority stake in Australia’s Goodness Group Global (GGG), marking its entry into another international market. The acquisition aims at strengthening RCPL’s ambitions to build a global footprint in the “better-for-you” beverages category.
GGG is known in Australia for its gut-health brand Nexba and PACE, a hydration label co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins. Under the new partnership, RCPL will promote these brands across new geographies, including a planned rollout in India.
"With our supply chain and distribution capabilities, we will ensure these brands expand into new markets, including wide availability in India,” said T. Krishnakumar, director at RCPL.
RCPL said in a statement that the deal aligns with its long-term strategy to build a strong health-focused beverages portfolio, an area where the company has been scaling up rapidly. It currently offers zero-sugar carbonated drinks, the herbal beverage brand Shunya, and fruit-based drinks such as RasKik and Sun Crush.
The Reliance FMCG arm has expanded its international presence in recent years, entering UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The foray into Australia is its most significant Western market expansion so far.
"As we expand towards 50 western markets over the next five years, RCPL gives us the scale and sophistication needed to accelerate our global growth,” GGG founder Troy Douglas noted.
Reliance Retail has recently transferred its FMCG business to New RCPL, a newly created direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The restructuring aims to sharpen the parent company’s focus on its packaged consumer portfolio, which includes beverages under Campa, Sure Water and Spinner sports drinks; food brands such as Sil Jam, Lotus Chocolate and Velvet; as well as Tiara Beauty and the Independence line of staple products.