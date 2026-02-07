Reliance’s FMCG Arm Buys Majority Stake in Goodness Group Global, Plans India Rollout of Nexba, PACE

Reliance Retail has recently transferred its FMCG business to New RCPL, a newly created direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The restructuring aims to sharpen the parent company’s focus on its packaged consumer portfolio, which includes beverages under Campa, Sure Water and Spinner sports drinks; food brands such as Sil Jam, Lotus Chocolate and Velvet; as well as Tiara Beauty and the Independence line of staple products.