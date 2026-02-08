Jack Dorsey’s Block Plans 10% Workforce Cut Amid Business Overhaul

Looking ahead, Block said it expects gross profit to grow 15% this year to $10.22 billion and forecast adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion, translating into a 21% margin. Block has broadened its payments business beyond point-of-sale services to include lending and other financial offerings. The company acquired buy now, pay later firm Afterpay for $29 billion in 2021 and has since integrated it into the Cash App and Square platforms.