Silver Futures Jump 6 Pc to Record Rs 2.54 Lakh/Kg Cross USD 80/ounce in Global Markets

Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday, surging 6% to touch a lifetime high of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram in futures trade amid strong investor demand and bullish global trends.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged ₹14,387, or 6%, to hit a new record of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram. The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets.
Meanwhile, gold futures hovered near all-time highs in the domestic futures market. On the MCX, the yellow metal for February delivery gained by ₹357, or 0.26%, to ₹1,40,230 per 10 grams.
It had scaled a fresh peak of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday.
In the international markets, gold futures opened on a positive note but later trimmed all its early gains to trade lower at $4,536.80 per ounce, down by $15.90, or 0.35%, as investors booked profits after last week's rally.
However, silver futures crossed the $80-per ounce mark for the first time on the Comex. The March 2026 contract climbed $5.47, or 7.09%, to touch a record level of $82.67 per ounce, driven by expectations of lower interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year and strong industrial demand.