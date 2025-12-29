  1. home
Silver Futures Jump 6 Pc to Record Rs 2.54 Lakh/Kg Cross USD 80/ounce in Global Markets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged Rs 14,387, or 6 per cent, to hit a new record of Rs 2,54,174 per kilogram. The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets

PTI
Gold, Silver Futures Extend Record Rally on Rate Cut Hopes, Global Tensions
Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday, surging 6% to touch a lifetime high of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram in futures trade amid strong investor demand and bullish global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged ₹14,387, or 6%, to hit a new record of ₹2,54,174 per kilogram. The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

Meanwhile, gold futures hovered near all-time highs in the domestic futures market. On the MCX, the yellow metal for February delivery gained by ₹357, or 0.26%, to ₹1,40,230 per 10 grams.

It had scaled a fresh peak of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international markets, gold futures opened on a positive note but later trimmed all its early gains to trade lower at $4,536.80 per ounce, down by $15.90, or 0.35%, as investors booked profits after last week's rally.

However, silver futures crossed the $80-per ounce mark for the first time on the Comex. The March 2026 contract climbed $5.47, or 7.09%, to touch a record level of $82.67 per ounce, driven by expectations of lower interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year and strong industrial demand. 

Published At:
