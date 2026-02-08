Harley-Davidson Bikes Set for Duty-Free Entry Under India–US Trade Deal

Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) shows that Harley-Davidson sold 187 fully imported motorcycles with 800cc–1,600cc engines in India during the first nine months of the current financial year. The company also sells locally manufactured models in India through its partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The HD X440 and HD X440 T, based on a 440cc platform and priced at ₹2.35 lakh and ₹2.79 lakh respectively, are produced at Hero’s Neemrana facility in Rajasthan.