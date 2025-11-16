OnePlus 15: A Completely Misunderstood Flagship Android Smartphone

A supersized OnePlus 13s:

It’s the evolution of the cleaner and more squared OnePlus 13s (a compact smartphone) that launched earlier in the year. The back panel, the sides, and the camera bump —they’re flattened and more squared off. From straight sides to a flat front and back, this smartphone is super comfortable to hold. The square camera deco, though not as eye-catching as the circular camera island, is functional, practical, and perfectly centred. Take Oppo’s (OnePlus’ sister brand) Find X9 and you’d be hard-pressed to tell the two apart if you didn’t already know the differences. OnePlus is bringing a trio of colours - Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet - and the latter looks very vibrant and distinctive. The Ultra Violet colourway receives an iridescent treatment, creating a colour shift as the angle of the back panel changes with the light. The back panel is made of glass and protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It’s soft to touch, isn’t slippery, and is more resistant to scratches and smudges. The Infinite Black would be my other preference, as it is one of those matte blacks that oozes luxury. The Sand Storm is the only of the three to use Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology on the frame, which creates a ceramic-grade coating over the metal surface, making it more scratch-resistant.