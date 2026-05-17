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Trump’s ‘Calm Before the Storm’ Post Fuels Fresh Fears of US Strikes on Iran

AI-generated image shared by Donald Trump sparks speculation over possible military action as Washington reportedly reviews contingency plans against Tehran

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
Updated on:
White House
Photo: White House
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump shared a cryptic social media post showing warships and Iranian flags

  • Reports claim the US and Israel are preparing military options if diplomacy with Iran fails

  • Rising tensions have renewed fears of a wider conflict in West Asia and disruptions in global oil supply routes

US President Donald Trump has triggered fresh speculation over possible military action against Iran after posting an ominous message on his Truth Social platform.

The post featured what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Trump pointing toward the camera while standing beside a US Navy admiral against a backdrop of stormy seas and military warships. Some vessels in the image carried Iranian flags. The caption read, “It was the calm before the storm.”

The post quickly drew global attention, with many interpreting it as a warning to Tehran amid reports that Washington is considering renewed military operations if diplomatic talks collapse.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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US Reviewing Military Options Against Iran

According to reports by The New York Times and NBC News, the US and Israel have begun preparations for possible fresh strikes on Iran. The proposed operations are reportedly being reviewed as part of broader contingency plans if negotiations fail.

NBC News reported that the military campaign could be launched under the name “Operation Sledgehammer.” The reported rename is believed to distinguish the operation from previous missions and potentially avoid triggering the 60-day Congressional approval requirement under the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

The reports added that potential targets may include Iranian military infrastructure, nuclear facilities and strategic installations. Special Operations forces could also be deployed if the situation escalates further.

However, Trump has not yet taken a final decision on any military action.

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Trump Warns of Escalation Even as Iran Tables 14-Point Peace Plan

BY Outlook Business Desk

Trump Warns Iran of ‘Very Bad Time’

In an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV, Trump said Iran would face “a very bad time” if an agreement is not reached soon.

“Iran has an interest in reaching an agreement,” Trump said, while signalling that Washington may be entering a decisive phase in its Iran policy.

In another sharply worded remark, Trump warned that if there is “no ceasefire,” the world could soon see “one big glow coming out of Iran,” a statement widely interpreted as a veiled military threat.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also suggested that the fragile ceasefire could collapse if negotiations continue to stall.

Iran Says ‘All Options’ Open

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has also been involved in negotiations with Washington, had earlier warned that Tehran is ready to respond to any attack.

“Mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.

“The whole world has already figured this out. We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised,” he added.

His remarks further underline the growing tensions between Washington and Tehran as fears of another military confrontation continue to rise across West Asia.

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