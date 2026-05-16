PM Modi In Netherlands: Talks With Counterpart, King; Eyes Trade, Tech Push

Modi meets Dutch counterpart, discusses trade, investment, and strategic cooperation expansion.
Calls on King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima during two-day official visit.
Engages diaspora, business leaders, eyes clean energy and tech partnerships.
Prime Mninister Narendra Modi is set to meet Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and would call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. During his two-day visit, he is expected to hold talks with his Dutch counterpart to strengthen the India-Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora on mainland Europe.
According to The Times of India, Prime Minister Modi landed in the Netherlands on May 16 as part of his five-nation tour. He was welcomed by Netherlands’ rear admiral Ludger Brummerlaar, adjutant-general and chief of the military household of His Masjesty the King, Dutch foreign minister Tom Berendsen and Indian ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.
In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages,” PM Modi said.
He added that this visit to Netherlands offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more.
Agenda of the Visit
PM Modi will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten and pay a visit to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The Prime Minister will also address Indian community during an event on May 16.
According to the ministry of foreign affairs, PM Modi will also meet with Dutch business leaders during the visit.
Citing MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, The Times of India reported that the visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.
(This is a developing story.)