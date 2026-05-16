Tata Trusts Governance Row Deepens as Charity Commissioner Defers Board Meeting

Tata Trusts governance conflict took a fresh turn on May 15 after the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra asked the board to defer a meeting scheduled for May 16. Tata Trusts have now released a statement acknowledging receipt of the email—noting that it came with no prior notice or hearing afforded to it.
According to a statement shared by ANI on X, Tata Trusts said the direction was “ex parte”, without prior notice or a hearing being granted to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.
The dispute arises from a complaint filed by Katyayani Agrawal alleging that three of the six trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trusts are permanent trustees, which may violate amended provisions under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950. The amended law, introduced in 2025, caps perpetual or life trustees at one-fourth of the total number of trustees in a public trust.
According to reports, the development has renewed focus on the governance structure of one of India’s largest philanthropy bodies, with the Tata Trusts saying the amended provisions are prospective in nature and will not apply to appointments made before September 1, 2025. The Trust said its interpretation is supported by legal opinions and clarifications it has received.
Tata Trusts also said that a related writ petition was dismissed as withdrawn by the Bombay High Court on May 13. The petition was to restrain the same board meeting on the complaint of Agrawal.
It said the Charity Commissioner’s direction also referred to a separate complaint allegedly filed by trustee Venu Srinivasan in connection with the board meeting.
Tata Trusts said it was unaware of any such complaint until it received the Commissioner’s communication. According to the statement, Srinivasan had earlier acknowledged notices for both the original May 8 board meeting and the rescheduled May 16 meeting.
Charitable Trusts Under Law
Charitable trusts in India are regulated under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and state-specific public trust laws such as the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.
Trusts engaged in charitable activities must comply with governance, financial disclosure, and trustee appointment norms. Regulatory oversight is handled by charity commissioners, while tax exemptions are governed by the Income Tax Act and monitored by authorities including the CBDT.