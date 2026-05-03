Trump Warns of Escalation Even as Iran Tables 14-Point Peace Plan

Iran submits a 14-point plan via Pakistan, rejects US-backed two-month truce, seeks resolution within 30 days
Proposal includes sanctions rollback, release of frozen assets, US troop withdrawal, and Hormuz stability framework
Trump signals scepticism, warns of possible military action even as diplomatic channels remain open
Iran has formally presented a 14-point detailed plan in response to a US-backed nine-point proposal. According to Tasnim News Agency, Tehran’s proposal entails its conditions for ending the ongoing crisis, which is now in its over two months.
The proposed plan was conveyed via mediator Pakistan, signalling Tehran’s intent to proceed with a broader, longer-term ceasefire.
As per reports, Iran rejected Washington’s proposal for a two-month truce and instead insisted on resolving all key areas of disagreement within 30 days.
US President Donald Trump, on the social media platform Truth Social, wrote that he would review the proposal but hinted at strong scepticism. He stated that Tehran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over decades.
The First Failed Round of Talks
On April 11, top US envoys, including Vice President JD Vance, held talks with Tehran for over 21 hours but failed to yield any positive outcome. Following the failure to achieve a ceasefire, Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to pressure Iran to succumb to US demands.
In the first round of talks, Washington demanded that Tehran surrender all enriched uranium it possesses and accept a 20-year moratorium on the same.
However, disagreements arose as Tehran deemed US demands “excessive” and stated that Iran has the right to develop a nuclear programme for “peaceful purposes.”
Following the naval blockade, Tehran had earlier signalled that it would not sit for another round of negotiations until the blockade and sanctions are lifted, triggering heightened global uncertainty.
What’s Inside Iran’s 14-Point Plan?
According to reports citing Tasnim News Agency, Iran has laid out a detailed and comprehensive framework aimed at ending the ongoing conflict across multiple fronts. Similar to the first-round proposal, the latest plan also involves ending the crisis in Lebanon.
Further, the plan calls for firm security guarantees to prevent future military action against Iran. It also demands the withdrawal of US forces from surrounding regions.
Moreover, it seeks the lifting of naval restrictions and the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad, along with compensation for damages caused by sanctions and military pressure. Tehran has also demanded the removal of all US and international sanctions.
The key issue of the mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability and uninterrupted transit is also detailed in the framework.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the proposal aims to “permanently end the imposed war.” He added that “the ball is in America’s court” to choose diplomacy or confrontation.
Trump Issues Fresh Warning
Trump, on Saturday, acknowledged that he has received Iran’s new proposal but is awaiting details. However, he warned that there remains the possibility of military escalation and the likelihood of restarting strikes against Iran if it “misbehaves.”
“I don't want to say that. I mean, I can't tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we'll see. But it's a possibility that could happen,” Trump told the press.