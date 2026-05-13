US Court Pause Means Trump’s 10% Tariffs Remain in Force—for Now

The ⁠US trade court ruled against the new tariffs on ​Friday, but did not widely block their collection. Trump imposed 10% tariffs on all of its trading partners, including India, on February 24 for 150 days. This followed an earlier US Supreme Court verdict that struck down his earlier sweeping levies. Section 122, allows the President to impose import tariffs of up to 15% for a maximum of 150 days without congressional approval to deal with serious balance-of-payments difficulties.