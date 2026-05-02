Iran Imposes ‘New Rules’ in Hormuz as US Blockade Holds

Washington Holds the Line

The US response has been unambiguous. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed on Saturday that the naval blockade of Iranian ports — imposed by President Donald Trump in April following the collapse of talks in Islamabad — would remain in place until freedom of navigation through the Strait was restored to the levels that prevailed before February 28. Trump, who had announced a "shoot and kill" order against Iranian fast boats deploying mines, told Axios on Thursday that the blockade was "somewhat more effective than the bombing" in squeezing Tehran's economy.