Trump Gathers Cabinet at Camp David as Iran War Weighs on Economy and Republicans

Trump will convene his Cabinet at Camp David to review the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has entered its fifth month despite earlier expectations of a quick resolution.
Rising gasoline prices linked to the conflict have added to inflationary pressures and emerged as a key issue for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.
The gathering marks the 13th Cabinet meeting of Trump's second term and only his third visit to Camp David since returning to office, before he heads to his Bedminster golf club for the weekend.
US President Donald Trump will convene a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat on Friday, with discussions expected to centre on the ongoing conflict with Iran and rising gasoline prices that have become a growing political concern ahead of the November midterm elections.
The meeting comes as the administration faces mounting pressure over a war that has stretched far longer than initially anticipated and continues to weigh on public opinion and the US economy.
Iran Conflict Takes Centre Stage
Foreign policy is expected to dominate the Cabinet's agenda as the United States remains engaged in a prolonged military confrontation with Iran.
When the conflict began, Trump had suggested that military operations would conclude within a matter of weeks. However, the war has now entered its fifth month, with both sides continuing to exchange strikes and no clear resolution in sight.
The prolonged conflict has contributed to higher global energy prices, pushing up gasoline costs in the United States and adding to inflationary pressures for American consumers.
Advertisement
Political Pressure Ahead of Midterms
Rising fuel prices have emerged as a key political challenge for the White House, particularly as Republicans prepare for the November congressional elections.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week found that only one in three Americans support the war with Iran, marking the lowest level of public approval since the early stages of the conflict.
The economic impact of higher energy prices has also raised concerns within the Republican Party, with lawmakers worried that voter dissatisfaction could affect the party's chances of retaining control of Congress.
Camp David Visit and Cabinet Agenda
Although Camp David has traditionally served as a venue for high-level policy discussions, Trump has rarely used the presidential retreat during his second term, preferring to spend time at his golf properties when away from the White House.
Advertisement
Friday's visit will be his third trip to Camp David since returning to office.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week that the gathering would mark the 13th Cabinet meeting of Trump's second term and described it as "a lot of fun and something different for the Cabinet to experience together."
Trump's Cabinet meetings typically last more than an hour, with department heads presenting updates on their respective portfolios while discussing the administration's policy priorities.
Following the meeting, the president is scheduled to travel to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to spend the weekend.