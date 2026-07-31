Centre Invokes Force Majeure, Recommends 4-Month Extension for Delayed Real Estate Projects

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued an advisory on July 31 2026 recommending a four-month deadline extension for housing projects stalled by the ongoing West Asia crisis. Moneycontrol reported this policy shift. The relief targets registered real estate developments scheduled for completion on or after February 28 2026.
Supply chain disruptions across the region forced developers to seek government intervention. As a precursor to this decision the Department of Expenditure, which falls under the Finance Ministry, formally classified the West Asia situation as a "war" on April 29 2026. This classification allowed the government to invoke force majeure clauses for state contracts setting a precedent for the real estate sector.
Invoking Force Majeure
The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016 allows regulators to extend project registrations under force majeure conditions, which explicitly include war. This legal provision prevents authorities from revoking the registration of delayed developments provided the extension serves the interests of property buyers.
To streamline the relief process the ministry directed state regulators to release a common order instead of processing individual applications from builders. This approach aims to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks.
CREDAI President Shekhar Patel said in remarks: "Meanwhile, the recommendation for State RERAs to issue a common order is a positive decision as it will ensure uniform implementation and reduce procedural delays."
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Industry Welcomes Relief
Property developers welcomed the government intervention citing severe logistical hurdles affecting raw material imports. NAREDCO President Parveen Jain said: "The situation in West Asia has significantly impacted the availability and cost of construction materials, resulting in unavoidable delays in project execution."
Jain said the extension provides a balanced solution for the sector: "It will protect the interests of homebuyers by enabling projects to be completed in an orderly manner, avoiding unnecessary litigation and ensuring greater certainty for all stakeholders."