What Changes for Ola, Uber, Rapido Under Maharashtra's New Ride-Hailing Rules

Maharashtra has notified the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, bringing Ola, Uber, Rapido, and other ride-hailing platforms under a uniform regulatory framework
Drivers who cancel rides after accepting bookings face a 10% fare penalty. This rises fivefold to 50% of the fare for cancellations at airports, railway stations, and hospitals
Commuters who cancel without a valid reason after a driver is assigned will be charged 5% of the fare, capped at ₹100, credited to the driver
Maharashtra has notified new rules for app-based ride-hailing platforms, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, imposing steeper penalties on drivers and commuters for ride cancellations while bringing aggregators under a uniform regulatory framework.
The State Transport Department has given all aggregators until September 1 to complete registration and licensing formalities, failing which they could face enforcement action.
Under the newly notified Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, drivers who cancel a ride after accepting a booking will be liable to pay a penalty of 10% of the total fare, capped at ₹100.
The penalty is applicable to all aggregator vehicles except bikes, which fall under the separate Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025.
For cancellations at key transit hubs such as airports, railway stations, and hospitals, the penalty rises fivefold, with drivers liable to pay 50% of the total fare.
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Drivers who fail to reach the pickup location within 10 minutes of the scheduled arrival time face an additional ₹100 penalty.
Commuters are not exempted either, if a customer cancels a ride without a valid reason after a driver has been assigned, they will be charged 5% of the total fare, subject to a maximum of ₹100, credited to the driver's account.
Aggregators have also been directed to introduce technological features such as "essential rides" to curb cancellations for trips to airports, hospitals, and railway stations, where the consequences of a cancellation are more serious.
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Registration, Licensing and Vehicle Norms
The transport department's directive mandates that all aggregators register with the Maharashtra Transport Department, obtain a licence from the State Transport Authority, and renew that licence every three years. Without these approvals, companies will not be permitted to operate legally in the state.
Only vehicles registered as commercial passenger transport vehicles will be allowed on aggregator platforms, and every vehicle must carry a valid commercial permit, valid insurance, and other required transport documents, private or non-commercial vehicles without valid permits will not be allowed to provide ride-hailing services.
The rules also mandate a five-day induction training programme for all drivers before they can operate on aggregator platforms, aimed at improving passenger safety, service quality, and awareness of regulatory requirements.
Breakdown Cover and Wider Context
Separately, the policy lays down obligations for aggregators in case of a vehicle breakdown during a trip: for rides within a city or local journey, the aggregator must arrange an alternative ride within 30 minutes, while for intercity journeys exceeding 100 kilometres, a replacement vehicle must be provided within 60 minutes, with the passenger charged only the originally agreed fare.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the move is intended to bring passenger transport services used by lakhs of commuters under a proper legal framework. He added that citizens must have access to technology-driven services, but no one will be permitted to bypass the law or compromise passenger safety in the name of convenience.
The new framework also introduced a grievance redressal mechanism for passengers, rules governing ride pooling, and norms for maintaining and operating electric vehicle fleets. The rules come against the backdrop of mounting complaints from commuters over frequent cancellations, arbitrary fare demands, and drivers seeking tips for accepting rides.