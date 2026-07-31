Could India's Retail Investing Boom Become A Leverage Trap?

A leverage trap occurs when investors borrow money to buy stocks or trade derivatives, leading to forced selling and amplified losses if markets decline.
Heavy retail leverage in South Korea triggered sharp market swings and regulatory intervention, making it a key warning for markets.
While SEBI's stricter margin rules and strong SIP inflows reduce systemic risks, record margin funding and persistent retail F&O losses highlight the growing risk of household-level financial distress.
India's stock market has witnessed a surge in retail participation over the past few years. Easy-to-use trading apps, low brokerage costs and rising financial awareness have encouraged millions of first-time investors to enter the markets.
While this has made investing more accessible, experts warn that the growing use of borrowed money to trade stocks and derivatives could expose investors to a "leverage trap" if markets correct sharply.
Here's what it means and whether India is at risk.
What Is a Leverage Trap?
A leverage trap occurs when investors borrow money to buy stocks or use highly leveraged products such as futures and options (F&O) to increase potential returns.
During a bull market, rising stock prices increase the value of investors' holdings, allowing them to borrow even more and buy additional shares.
This creates a cycle where higher prices fuel more borrowing and vice versa. The problem begins when markets fall.
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If stock prices decline, brokers issue margin calls, asking investors to either deposit more money or reduce their positions. Investors who cannot meet these requirements are forced to sell their holdings.
These forced sales push prices down further, triggering more margin calls and additional selling. This chain reaction can amplify market declines and leave investors with significant losses—and in some cases, outstanding debt.
Why Is South Korea Being Seen as a Warning?
South Korea offers a recent example of how excessive leverage can magnify market volatility.
Retail investors there increasingly used borrowed money and leveraged investment products to buy stocks. When technology shares corrected, falling prices triggered widespread margin calls and automatic liquidations, worsening the sell-off.
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Regulators later stepped in with measures such as tighter restrictions on leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and higher trading costs to curb speculative activity.
Several market participants, including Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, have cited South Korea as a cautionary example for India.
Is India Seeing a Similar Trend?
India's retail investing boom is largely driven by long-term investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds. However, a growing section of investors is also taking greater risks through leveraged trading.
Some investors use Margin Trading Facility (MTF) offered by brokers, while others borrow through personal loans or even credit cards to invest in the stock market.
SEBI data also highlights the risks in derivatives trading. According to the regulator, more than 93% of individual F&O traders lost money between FY22 and FY24, with cumulative losses exceeding ₹1.8 lakh crore.
The study also found that over 75% of individual F&O traders reported annual incomes below ₹5 lakh, suggesting that trading losses could have a significant impact on household finances.
What Is Margin Trading Facility (MTF)?
Margin Trading Facility allows investors to buy stocks by paying only a part of the purchase amount upfront, while the broker finances the remaining amount for interest.
For instance, instead of paying the full value of a stock purchase, an investor may pay only 25–30%, with the broker funding the balance.
According to industry data, outstanding MTF loans have climbed to a record ₹1.27 lakh crore.
A large share of this borrowing is concentrated in small- and mid-cap stocks, which can be more volatile during market downturns.
Why Are F&O Trades Considered Risky?
Futures and options allow traders to take positions worth several times their initial investment. While this can amplify gains, it also magnifies losses.
Because only a small margin is required to control a large contract value, even a modest movement in prices can result in substantial losses.
Young investors are increasingly participating in this segment, with traders below the age of 30 accounting for around 43% of all individual F&O participants.
Is India Better Protected Than Other Markets?
Despite the risks, India's regulatory framework is considered more conservative than many global markets.
SEBI requires brokers to collect 100% upfront margins, conducts periodic checks on intraday leverage and has tightened rules around derivatives trading.
The regulator has also increased minimum lot sizes for F&O contracts, restricted weekly options expiries and introduced stricter margin requirements to discourage excessive speculation.
Unlike some overseas markets, India's equity market also receives steady inflows from long-term mutual fund SIPs, which provide relatively stable demand even during periods of volatility.
Should Investors Be Concerned?
Experts say India is unlikely to face a systemic financial crisis solely because of retail leverage. However, the risks for individual investors remain significant.
A sharp correction—particularly in small- and mid-cap stocks where margin funding is concentrated—could trigger forced selling and deepen losses for highly leveraged traders.
The biggest concern is not the stability of the banking system but the financial stress on households that borrow to invest or speculate.
For most retail investors, experts continue to recommend avoiding excessive leverage and focusing on diversified, long-term investing rather than debt-funded speculation.