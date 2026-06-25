Weapons, Drones and More: What's Inside Trump's $87.6 Bn Defence Request?

The White House has asked Congress to approve an $87.6 billion supplemental package, with most of the funding earmarked to replenish military stocks after the Iran conflict.
The proposal also includes support for US farmers, Ebola response efforts, humanitarian assistance, cybersecurity, infrastructure projects and renewable fuel initiatives.
The request has sparked divisions on Capitol Hill, with Republicans backing the spending plan while several Democrats question both the war's costs and the inclusion of unrelated budget priorities.
The Office of Management and Budget sent an $87.6 billion supplemental spending request to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday. The funds will primarily replenish military stocks after the United States war against Iran.
It is unclear how quickly the House and Senate could act on the request, or if Congress takes up the matter at all.
Donald Trump's administration is currently working on negotiations to find resolution and bring a ceasefire to end the US-Iran conflict. However, many lawmakers have complained they have yet to receive any formal briefing on the Iran war.
"I urge the Congress to take action on these important and urgent requests as soon as possible," OMB Director Russ Vought said in a letter.
The appeal arrived hours after Trump engaged in a shouting match with a Republican senator during a private lunch. The dispute centred on votes approving a war powers resolution to halt further hostilities.
Congress Divided Over Funding
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday to brief House Republican lawmakers from the Republican Study Committee on budgetary needs. The White House is seeking up to $1.5 trillion in total defence spending for this year's budget, marking a nearly 50% increase over previous levels.
Senator Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat who leads the Senate Appropriations Committee, objected to the supplemental package. She said the request is "not merely to pay for the president's disastrous war, but an attempt to secure tens of billions of additional dollars for unrelated Pentagon priorities that should rightly be considered through the annual appropriations process."
Murray said she would review the request to ensure servicemembers are taken care of, "but I will not rubberstamp tens of billions more for this disastrous war of choice."
Republican supporters backed the measure. Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma and Representative Ken Calvert of California said in a joint statement, "President Trump's request reflects the reality that our defense strength must be maintained, not merely demonstrated."
Breakdown of Military Spending
The package directs $67 billion to replenish the Pentagon for Operation Epic Fury, the combined attack with Israel launched against Iran. This military funding breakdown includes $21 billion for weapons and munitions, alongside $17.3 billion for operational costs.
The administration allocated another $12.1 billion for other classified programmes. The proposal also requests additional defence funds to cover fuel costs, drone manufacturing and cybersecurity.
Funding Beyond the Pentagon
The request contains non-military items, including $11.1 billion for farmers. This provides $10 billion for row and specialty crops, alongside $1.1 billion for Florida agriculture producers who suffered losses from winter storms.
Global health funding accounts for $1.4 billion. Officials directed $550 million to prevent and detect the Ebola virus in Congo, where an outbreak has killed more than 250 people, while $800 million would provide regional humanitarian aid. D
omestic infrastructure requests include $1 billion to assist the final design and construction of a modernised Penn Station in New York City, which would interest Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Another $500 million is slated for Washington, D.C. restoration projects.
The package also introduces several policy proposals. These include revisions to hemp regulations, year-round renewable fuel sales and lifting investment restrictions in Venezuela.