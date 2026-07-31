India Hits 10 Million EV Mark, But Charging Network Struggles to Keep Pace

According to a Business Standard report, in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said India had 10,023,396 registered EVs across vehicle categories as of July 26, 2026. In comparison, the country had 52,718 public EV charging stations as of March 31, 2026, according to data from the VAHAN portal and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) portal.