Why Foreign Money Is Flowing Back Into India—and What It Means for the Economy

India is witnessing a steady return of foreign currency inflows, reflecting growing investor confidence in the country's economic fundamentals. A combination of resilient growth, stable macroeconomic indicators, supportive Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policies and increased participation by global investors has strengthened the country's external position.
Here's an explainer on why foreign capital is returning to India and what it means for the rupee, foreign exchange reserves and the broader economy.
Why Is India Leading Among Emerging Markets?
India continues to outperform many of its emerging-market peers on key economic indicators. The country has maintained one of the fastest growth rates among major economies, with GDP expected to expand between 6.5% and 7%.
Strong domestic consumption, sustained government capital expenditure and healthy manufacturing activity have supported this momentum.
Manufacturing has remained in expansion territory, with Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings consistently above the 50-mark, reflecting robust industrial activity.
Government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have also encouraged investments across manufacturing sectors.
Another major catalyst has been India's inclusion in global sovereign bond indices, including the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) and the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Index, which has attracted billions of dollars in passive foreign investment.
Why Has the Rupee Remained Relatively Stable?
Although emerging-market currencies have faced volatility amid global uncertainty, the Indian rupee has generally been more resilient than many of its peers.
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One reason is the RBI's active management of the foreign exchange market. The central bank regularly buys or sells dollars to smooth excessive currency movements and prevent sharp fluctuations.
India's external accounts have also remained relatively healthy. A manageable current account deficit, supported by strong services exports and record inward remittances from non-resident Indians (NRIs), has helped contain pressure on the rupee.
In addition, softer commodity prices and diversified crude oil sourcing have moderated the country's import bill, reducing demand for foreign currency.
What Are FCNR(B) Deposits?
Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits are fixed deposits that Indian banks offer to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).
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Unlike regular NRI deposits, FCNR(B) accounts are maintained in foreign currencies such as the US dollar, euro, pound sterling, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar and Australian dollar, protecting depositors from exchange rate fluctuations.
These deposits also offer tax-free interest income in India and allow unrestricted repatriation of both principal and interest.
For banks, FCNR(B) deposits serve as an important source of foreign currency funding, which can be used for overseas lending, trade financing or swapped with the RBI to strengthen dollar liquidity.
How Does the RBI Encourage Foreign Currency Inflows?
The RBI uses a range of policy tools to attract overseas capital and maintain adequate foreign exchange liquidity.
These measures include relaxing interest rate limits on NRI deposits, easing norms for External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), expanding the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to encourage foreign investment in government securities, and conducting dollar-rupee swap operations with banks.
Together, these initiatives help increase foreign currency availability while supporting the stability of India's financial markets.
Why Are Foreign Exchange Reserves Important?
India's foreign exchange reserves, currently close to $675 billion, serve as a key buffer against external shocks.
Large reserves enable the country to finance imports for several months even during periods of global disruption. They also give the RBI greater flexibility to intervene in currency markets if required.
A strong reserve position enhances investor confidence, supports India's sovereign credit profile and helps reassure global markets about the country's ability to meet its external debt obligations.
What Is the Outlook for India's Economy?
Most domestic and international institutions expect India to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy over the next two financial years.
Growth is expected to be supported by sustained public infrastructure spending, expanding manufacturing capacity, rising private consumption and continued growth in technology and services exports.
As foreign investment returns and external buffers remain strong, India appears well placed to navigate global uncertainties while sustaining a healthy economic growth trajectory.
The renewed inflow of foreign currency into India reflects confidence in the country's macroeconomic fundamentals.
Strong growth prospects, prudent monetary management, healthy foreign exchange reserves and stable external accounts have strengthened India's resilience at a time when many emerging economies continue to grapple with global volatility.
While external risks remain, the combination of policy support and structural economic strength positions India favourably to attract capital and maintain financial stability in the years ahead.