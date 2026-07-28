Can Trump and Netanyahu Bridge Their Iran Divide? High-Stakes White House Meeting Holds the Answer

Ahead of his White House meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump said Iran would "never" acquire nuclear weapons.
Trump and Netanyahu are set to discuss Iran's nuclear programme, the Israel-Lebanon framework, the war in Gaza and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.
Iran rejected Trump's assertion that direct talks are underway, saying communication with Washington continues only through mediators such as Qatar and Pakistan.
US President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons. He signalled fresh optimism regarding diplomatic efforts ahead of his high-stakes White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.
"They'll never have a nuclear weapon. They understand that. We have had some very good talks," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
The upcoming discussion marks their eighth encounter since Trump returned to office. It is their first in-person summit since the Iran war began.
The leaders plan to focus their agenda on Iran. They will also review the Israel-Lebanon framework, monitor Gaza developments and explore expanding the Abraham Accords.
Debating The Diplomatic Path
Trump recalled recent conversations with the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to illustrate shifting attitudes. He pointed out that the prominent Iran hawk had recently softened his stance toward negotiated settlements.
"Very interesting, with Lindsey [Graham], he was very much a hawk, as you would say, on Iran, and over the last few weeks, I would say that he became like, 'It's better making a deal in this case than just destroying the rest of the country,'" Trump said.
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Netanyahu attended a private memorial dinner for Graham on Monday. The Israeli leader will also attend the late senator's official memorial service during his Washington visit.
A clear strategic divide exists between the two leaders. Trump wants to transform recent military victories into diplomatic agreements. Netanyahu insists on maintaining continuous military pressure to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear programme.
The Israeli prime minister emphasised his priorities before departing from Israel.
"We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran. Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us," Netanyahu said.
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Tehran Denies Direct Talks
Trump maintains that an agreement remains highly possible. He said earlier that there was a "good chance" of reaching a pact, stating that Iranian officials were actively discussing an agreement with Washington.
Tehran rejected these assertions. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that no direct negotiations exist with the United States.
He explained that mediators, specifically Pakistan and Qatar, continue to relay messages between the two nations.
Iran has also maintained that it is in no hurry to return to talks, arguing that it still holds leverage following the conflict and remains focused on securing its interests in the Strait of Hormuz.
This diplomatic manoeuvring follows months of turbulent US-Israel relations. Severe friction emerged during the Iran ceasefire negotiations earlier this year.
The tensions prompted Trump to describe the Israeli prime minister as "a very difficult guy". Netanyahu brushed off the criticism, characterising the disputes merely as "tactical disagreements" while insisting that both nations share the same broad regional objectives.
Analysts expect Tuesday's meeting to test whether the two leaders can bridge differences over diplomacy with Iran while presenting a united front on regional security.