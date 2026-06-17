Oura Ring 4 Review: The Best Smart Ring Has Finally Made Its Debut in India

The question is. Why did Oura launch the Ring 4 in India so close to the global release of the Ring 5. Was it to clear out inventory, or was it to gauge interest for a future rollout of the Ring 5 (who knows when that’ll be). Indians are right to be miffed at the company, even if the Ring 4 is amazing. I hope that if the Ring 5 launches in the next few weeks, the first few Ring 4 customers are automatically given a replacement for the newer Ring. This is something not many reviewers have addressed, and its a shame.