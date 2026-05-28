Oppo Find X9s Review: A Refined and Compact Smartphone With a Steep Price Tag

Thanks to the display being Dolby Vision HDR capable, it’s great to binge-watch content on. From Netflix shows, to booting up JioHotstar for the latest IPL match, the Find X9s can handle all your content needs with a plomb. The content is vivid and the text is sharp. Oppo has added Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protecting the display. The brightness is good enough for outdoor legibility, though at the harshest of times, you may struggle a little. The only downside is that it is a LTPS panel, and hence has a fixed refresh rate.