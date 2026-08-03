Hero MotoCorp To Accelerate Premium Mobility Strategy

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it is revving up its premium mobility strategy as part of a major push into high-growth segments.
The company has appointed Anuj Dua as Chief Business Officer -- Premium Segment to accelerate future growth, Hero MotoCorp Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said, "The global mobility landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, led by rising consumer aspirations for premiumisation, including curated premium experiences." He further said, "At Hero MotoCorp, we are responding to these transformative shifts with a future-focused strategy that combines innovation, design excellence, performance engineering and deeper customer engagement." Hero MotoCorp's expanding premium portfolio, retail transformation and motorsport initiatives are integral to this strategy, accelerating product innovation, strengthening brand aspiration, and reinforcing its position "as a globally admired mobility brand which is proudly Made in India", Munjal noted.
The company said it continued to strengthen its premium portfolio during FY'26 with the launch of multiple new products across motorcycles and scooters, including the Glamour X, Xtreme 125R, Xtreme 250R, Xoom 160, XPulse 210 and the Harley-Davidson X440 T.
Dua, in this new role, will steer premiumisation as a core growth pillar for the company - driving portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships, exclusive retail experiences, and deeper rider engagement through community building, curated merchandise and riding events across premium, lifestyle and performance categories, Hero MotoCorp said.
He brings deep leadership experience across Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and Bajaj Auto, and a proven track record in global product planning & strategy, brand building, and market expansion, the company said.