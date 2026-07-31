Xiaomi 17T Review: A Camera-First Mid-Range Smartphone That You’d Like To Keep Just A Little Bit Longer

Camera, Battery And Display Stand Out

Let’s start with one of the biggest highlights of the Xiaomi 17T: the 50 MP 5x periscope telephoto camera. Thanks to the dedicated 5x periscope telephoto lens, you get genuine reach. You don’t need to get closer to the subject anymore. It retains far more details that other smartphones tend to struggle with. 5x may be a bit extreme, but there is no doubt about the immense quality here. Even at 10x, images look pretty good, and 20x shots are more than usable. It’s beyond that where things get blurry, but you’d hardly zoom that far in any case.