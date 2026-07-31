Government May Review Net Neutrality Rules as Airtel, Jio Bet on 5G Slicing

The government is reviewing India's net neutrality framework to support advanced 5G services.
Trai has been asked to suggest changes or clarifications to the existing rules.
Any revision will retain safeguards against preferential treatment of internet content.
The Centre is considering a review of India's net neutrality rules to allow telecom operators to offer specialised internet services powered by 5G technology, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).
Telecom companies could be allowed to offer differentiated connectivity or internet speeds for services such as online gaming, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, smart factories and robotics, charging different rates for such services to consumers and enterprises.
The move comes as the rollout of 5G services and the emergence of network slicing have raised questions over whether the existing net neutrality framework, adopted in 2018, is suited to newer technologies, the report added.
Trai Asked to Examine Existing Rules
According to the report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has referred the matter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for its recommendations.
An official familiar with the development told the publication that Trai has been asked to suggest what changes or clarifications may be needed in the current net neutrality framework. The official said the issue has gained importance because of uncertainties around the use of 5G network slicing.
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India formally adopted net neutrality rules in 2018 to ensure equal treatment of internet traffic. The framework prevents internet service providers from blocking, slowing down or giving preferential treatment to specific online content or services.
Government Says Open Internet Will Continue
The report said government officials have stressed that any changes to the rules will not dilute the principle of an open internet.
According to the official quoted by ET, safeguards will be put in place to prevent the creation of "walled gardens," where users are restricted to selected services or websites.
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The official added that telecom operators will not be allowed to provide paid preferential treatment to specific websites or online platforms, even if specialised 5G services are permitted.Airtel
Why 5G Slicing Is Under Review
Network slicing allows telecom operators to divide a single 5G network into multiple virtual networks, with each designed for a specific application or customer requirement.
This technology enables operators to provide customised bandwidth, lower latency and dedicated network performance for applications such as cloud gaming, remote healthcare, autonomous vehicles, smart factories and robotics, while regular internet browsing and video streaming continue on separate network slices.
The ET report noted that although there are no explicit rules prohibiting 5G network slicing, offering differentiated services through the technology could be interpreted as violating existing net neutrality principles because it provides preferential network treatment.
Telcos Already Using 5G Slicing
The report said Bharti Airtel has already introduced a service that uses 5G network slicing to provide improved speed and lower latency for some postpaid customers. The offering is currently being examined by the DoT and Trai.
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced plans to use 5G slicing to improve network coverage and capacity in densely populated urban areas. Several countries, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and China, are already using 5G network slicing to deliver specialised services to consumers and businesses.